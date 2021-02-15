New Video: Sinach – Greatest Lord

Award-winning gospel singer Sinach serves up the official video for her song “Greatest Lord” as a declaration of “God’s sovereignty and Lordship over all situations and circumstances the world is currently going through”. She says,

We are in unprecedented times; literally living in Bible days right now, and GREATEST LORD is a worship project to help Christians all over the world recognize Jesus as the solution to today’s hurting world. Just like when King Jehoshaphat in the Bible was faced with an obviously insurmountable enemy, God’s strategy to him was to put singers in front to lead Israel in worship:

Watch the new video below: