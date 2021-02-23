Nominate Someone for the Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity + Access to 1 Million Naira Grant Prize

Following the success of the first edition of the Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity, sponsored by Founder of Joy, Inc., Chude Jideonwo, the Central Working Committee of The Future Festival Africa has announced that call for nominations for the second edition will run from February 22nd April 7th, 2021.

The Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity seeks to find and support young Nigerians who are creating safe spaces for people across key areas, which include; gender, special needs, sexuality, faith and spirituality, and mental and emotional health. The winner of this year’s edition will be awarded the grand prize of N1million. The theme for this year’s prize, Everyone Matters reiterates the prize’s mission of celebrating everyone involved in creating safe spaces that guarantee inclusion for all.

Commenting on the announcement, Acting COO Joy, Inc., Damola Morenikeji, said, “Young people advocating for social change across Nigeria are constantly faced with the challenge of sourcing for financial aid to help them do more for their communities. This is why the Nigeria Prize for Difference and Diversity is sponsoring one young person who has influenced several lives and has been on a journey of championing policies on diversity and inclusion.”

“Nominations are open to the public to put forward their diversity heroes from now till April. It is our goal that through our collective encouragement for those leading the conversation on diversity and inclusion, light shines on forgotten matters and we are launched into a more inclusive and progressive society”, he concluded.

The members of the panel of judges for this year’s Difference and Diversity prize will include lawyer and activist – Azeenarh Mohammed; award-winning actors –Eku Edewor and Nse Etim Ikpe; consultant psychiatrist – Dr. Gbonjubola Abiri; decorated journalists Kiki Mordi and Harry Itie; fashion designer – Adebayo Oke-Lawal; CNN African Voices’ host – Arit Okpo; and consultant – Ndukwe Igbokwe.

The top ten finalists will also be attending a workshop in June, where they will be coached and mentored by a faculty of thought leaders in the field of gender, human rights, and special needs. This will be closely followed by the announcement of the winner of the grant prize of N1 Million awarded by Chude Jideonwo and presented by YNaija.com and Joy, Inc.

Nigerians can nominate their diversity heroes on diversity.yafri.ca. Everyone Matters.

