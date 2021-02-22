ACT Foundation conducts Survey on the Impact of COVID-19 on Social Change Organizations in Africa

The global disruption caused by the novel coronavirus has had severe implications on life in general and the social sector is no exception.

Huge financial strains have been placed on Nonprofits who largely depend on donors to deliver on their mission.

In a bid to better understand how social change organizations across Africa have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ACT Foundation conducted a survey to better understand the “Impact of COVID-19 on Social Change Organizations in Africa” which in turn was converted to a report.

Through this report, we hope to improve support to social sector organizations, towards a resilient and sustainable future.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content