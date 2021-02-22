Connect with us

Inspired

ACT Foundation conducts Survey on the Impact of COVID-19 on Social Change Organizations in Africa

Inspired

9mobile is all about preserving Indigenous Languages this International Mother Language Day

Career Inspired

6 Nigerians make UK Royal Academy’s 2021 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation Shortlist

Inspired Scoop

Why Temie Giwa-Tubosun & Other Nigerian Women are Taking on the #BeLikeNgoziChallenge

Inspired

STEAM Education in Lagos just got a boost as CASIO Partners with the State Government to Launch a new Lab

Inspired

JA Nigeria & JA Africa are set to Skill up Youth for ICT Jobs with Support from Google.org

Inspired

BeginIT & Sparkle Foundation have partnered to train Children in underserved Communities on Tech Skills

Features Inspired

Chisom Winifred: Dear Creative, it’s Okay to Give Yourself Time to Figure Things Out

Features Inspired

Ibukun Ajayi: Does the Idea of a Bigger Picture Weigh you Down?

Inspired Style

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 370

Inspired

ACT Foundation conducts Survey on the Impact of COVID-19 on Social Change Organizations in Africa

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

The global disruption caused by the novel coronavirus has had severe implications on life in general and the social sector is no exception.

Huge financial strains have been placed on Nonprofits who largely depend on donors to deliver on their mission.

In a bid to better understand how social change organizations across Africa have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, ACT Foundation conducted a survey to better understand the “Impact of COVID-19 on Social Change Organizations in Africa” which in turn was converted to a report.

Through this report, we hope to improve support to social sector organizations, towards a resilient and sustainable future.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)
Advertisement
css.php