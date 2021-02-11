These Tech Storage Solutions from Western Digital can be the Perfect Valentine Gift

With Valentine at the corner, a lot of people are already feeling the unease that comes with thinking of the right gift for their partners. The ladies, as usual will try as much as possible to avoid the inner vest department as Nigerian men are no longer having the ‘singlet for Val’ narrative.

The men on the other hand have started the hunt of the best surprise for their partners in order to get that exciting scream that comes with the ‘right’ gift’.

Well, everyone can have their moments this Valentine because Western Digital, the storage solutions provider, is here to help save the day and ensure that we all have that perfect gift for Valentine.

Here are top 5 perfect Valentine Gifts from Western Digital for the ladies and gents:

SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive USB Type-C™

The SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive USB Type-C™ is a perfect gift for your partner. Imagine gifting him/her this invaluable dual drive to help declutter his/her phone/ laptops and even save up some good memorable content.

This device allows you to quickly transfer files between devices at USB 3.1 high speeds of up to 150MB/s.

It comes with a reversible USB Type-C™ connector and a traditional USB connector that lets you quickly and easily transfer files between smartphones, tablets, and computers. Plus, the SanDisk® Memory Zone app for Android™ (available on Google Play™) helps you manage your device’s memory and your content.

The SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive USB Type-C™ come in different capacities of 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. You can get this device at the best affordable rate at Local SanDisk stores, either online or offline.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is an absolute beauty and a perfect storage companion for your partner. It is Designed to work with both Windows and Mac, the SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-C connector and also includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to Type-A adapter, meaning it will work with the PCs and Macs of today, tomorrow and yesterday.

When you consider the IP55 rating, that enables the device to stand up to rain, splashes, spills, and dust, you will sure not miss this amazing gift for any reason. Just visit any SanDisk accredited distributor (online and Offline) to place your order.

My Passport™ SSD

Does your partner have lots of heavy files and content in his/her system and is it slowing down his/her workflow? Content like movies, videos from past events, heavy proposals from work? You can keep the list coming but be rest assured that My Passport™ SSD is the perfect answer to all your questions.

The My Passport™ SSD delivers read speeds of up to 1050MB/s2 and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s2, and capacities of up to 4TB1 so you can access your digital world anytime, anywhere because larger files and more content demand next-level performance.

The My Passport SSD has no setup required and is ready to use right out of the box and compatible with PC and Mac. Equipped with USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology, the My Passport™ SSD comes with a USB-C™ cable and USB-A adaptor to work with legacy systems.

With a new, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand, there’s space to store, organize, and share your photos, videos, music, and documents.

Also, if your work – or your kids’ class work – requires large files, an SSD can speed things up to 4x faster than a traditional HDD, giving you much-needed time back for a quick workout or coffee break. With the new normal of remote work and study, you are most likely not to be close to the office or school server, My Passport™ SSD is an ideal solution to save and back up your data while you work or study from home.

Losing a file is a headache you can do without. Automatic backup simplifies backing up – without adding another to-do item to your already hectic day! The My Passport™ SSD helps keep your data safe with password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption and simple backup.

That is not all, this device has Shock and vibration resistant and a drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m).

How else can you say ‘I Love You’ to your partner if not with My Passport™ SSD as a valentine gift?

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive

Does your partner own an iPhone? How about helping your him/her save up some space on his/her iPhone for more memorable content? Well, let us just say that the SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive is an invaluable gift for all iPhone users.

Designed to be the perfect companion for your iPhone, the iXpand Flash Drive offers an easy way to free up space on your iPhone, automatically backs up your camera roll, and even lets you watch popular-format videos straight from the drive.

The drive has both a flexible Lightning connector that works with most cases and a USB 3.0 connector to plug into your Mac computer or PC so you can easily move your stuff where you want it.

The iXpand Flash Drive also includes encryption software that lets you password-protect files, so you can share your content while keeping sensitive files secure across your devices.

WD Blue™ SN550 NVMe™

The WD Blue™ SN550 NVMe™ might be the only device that will save your partner’s old system from being entirely out of use. The WD Blue™ SN550 NVMe™ SSD can deliver over 4 times the speed of Western Digital’s best SATA SSDs.

Whether is for work, content creation, casual gaming, or for processing of large amount of data, it is important you take advantage of this powerful internal drive’s high speed to operate faster.

Available in capacities up to 1TB in an affordable M.2 2280 form factor, this Valentine is the perfect moment to show your partner that you care enough by ensuring that he achieves more for lesser cost.

For more digital storage solutions for this Valentine’s Day visit: https://store.westerndigital.com

