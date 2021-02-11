Visa and GIG Logistics partner to enable eCommerce delivery

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Visa today announced a partnership with a logistics provider, GIG Logistics (GIGL), to introduce a special eCommerce Tariff for Small Businesses in Nigeria.

The collaboration allows merchants who have signed up on the Visa Small Business Hub access to a discounted tariff plan for their logistics needs with the foremost logistics provider.

SMEs who wish to enjoy these benefits will be redirected to the GIGL Merchant Portal Page when they visit the Small Business Hub on the Visa Nigeria website.

Additionally, business owners can also access up to 25% discounts on all GIGL tariffs when they fund their wallets with a Visa business or corporate card via the GIGGo App or the GIGL website.

Speaking about the partnership, Kemi Okusanya, Vice President, Visa West Africa, affirmed Visa’s role as a payment enabler and its continued efforts in supporting the recovery and sustainable growth of SMEs. She said,

“Visa has continuously shown its support in the recovery of African economies, through strategic partnerships to help reposition small businesses for improved growth and recovery. Our partnership with GIGL seeks to further provide a platform for business owners to enjoy discounted offers to better serve the everyday consumer

GIGL continues to validate unflinching support for digital commerce merchants and SMEs by solving the most critical factor with online and offline sales, which is delivered to the end-user.

Mosun Suleiman, Merchant Support and Growth Manager, GIG Logistics on her part said,

Powering decentralized commerce and providing adequate support for SMEs through initiatives and strategic partnerships are integral parts of our business culture and we are committed to building practical solutions that simplify logistics by providing timely, cost-efficient, and effective deliveries while returning best value to all stakeholders.”

Visa has continued to deploy online resources to empower SMEs across the country with the right tools and knowledge to help them transition to the digital economy and grow their businesses.

SMEs who wish to join thousands of other merchants already signed up on the hub can register on the Visa Nigeria website.
