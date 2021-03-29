New Music: AcebergTM – Danca

Rapper/singer AcebergTM has released his single titled “Danca”.

“Danca” is a perfect blend of Afropop and Amapiano, and the main single off the “Far From Home” EP – a 6-track EP which covers four genres including Afropop, Afrobeats, R&B, and Amapiano. Dessy says,

As a kid growing up in a city populated with creatives, “Far From Home” was inspired by the thought of me trying to be abstract. The reason behind my craft and this body of work is myself a rapper trying to show more versatility and to create and fit into my own niche in the music industry.

The EP is set to drop on the 16th of April alongside the music video of “Danca”.

Listen to “Danca” below:

Download