“Shanty Town” & “Far From Home” Are the Top Two Most Streamed Nollywood Titles on Netflix in Africa

Chichi Nworah‘s crime thriller “Shanty Town” and Inkblot Productions’ young adult series “Far From Home” were the most streamed Nollywood titles in Africa on Netflix. This information was released on December 12, 2023, in Netflix’s first-ever ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, and it reflects what its subscribers are watching and covers hours viewed from January to June 2023.

In the statement released by the streaming platform,

Starting today we will publish What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report twice a year. This is a comprehensive report of what people watched on Netflix over a six-month period, including: Hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours ;

The premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and

Whether a title was available globally. In total, this report covers more than 18,000 titles — representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix — and nearly 100 billion hours viewed.

The top 10 most streamed African titles on Netflix are as follows: Unseen (Season 1), Shanty Town, Kings of Jo’burg (Season 1 and 2), Young, Famous and African (Season 2), iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, Blood and Water (Season 3), Wild is the Wind, I Am All Girls, and Far From Home.

Unseen, the South African series, topped the charts for Africa and ranked 229th globally. This series was streamed for over 60 million hours on Netflix. South Africa had the most representation in the top 10 most-streamed movies in Africa with eight movies, while Nigeria had two movies, Shanty Town and Far From Home. These two movies were ranked 750 and 2088, respectively, on Netflix’s global scale.

In Nigeria, the following are the most streamed titles from Nollywood on Netflix: Shanty Town, Far From Home, A Sunday Affair, Before Valentine’s, The Plan, A Simple Life, The Wildflower, Ijakumo, Strangers, Passport, Ile Owo, Obara’M, Dark October, A Lot Like Love, and All Na Vibe.

You can view the full report here.