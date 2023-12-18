Connect with us

"Shanty Town" & "Far From Home" Are the Top Two Most Streamed Nollywood Titles on Netflix in Africa

Nollywood Stars Shine at Toyin Abraham's "Malaika" Premiere

Loyalty Takes A Day Off in Episode 11 of “University of Cruise”

Rita Dominic-Anosike, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Michelle Dede Steal Hearts at "Love and Life" Screening

Timini Egbuson Tells Us About His Role in "A Tribe Called Judah" & Working with Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele Talks About “A Tribe Called Judah”, Her Role & the Future of Nollywood on #10QuestionsWith…

These 10 Movies Are Sure to Keep You Entertained This Christmas

C.J. Obasi's "Mami Wata" Secures Best International Film Nomination for 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jimmy Jean Louis Slays Sophisticated Pieces From Nigeria's Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Check This Out

Bikiya Graham-Douglas Ignites Artistic Fusion at Beeta Arts Festival | Dec 6-10

Chichi Nworah‘s crime thriller “Shanty Town” and Inkblot Productions’ young adult series “Far From Home” were the most streamed Nollywood titles in Africa on Netflix. This information was released on December 12, 2023, in Netflix’s first-ever ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report, and it reflects what its subscribers are watching and covers hours viewed from January to June 2023.

In the statement released by the streaming platform,

Starting today we will publish What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report twice a year. This is a comprehensive report of what people watched on Netflix over a six-month period, including: 

  • Hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours
  • The premiere date for any Netflix TV series or film; and 
  • Whether a title was available globally. 

In total, this report covers more than 18,000 titles — representing 99% of all viewing on Netflix — and nearly 100 billion hours viewed.

The “What We Watched” report is the first of its kind and will be released twice a year. It provides valuable insights into viewership trends, including premiere dates, hours viewed, and global availability. The report covers almost 100% of Netflix viewing and includes data from over 18,000 titles, amounting to nearly 100 billion hours of watch time. This report is a comprehensive review of what people are watching on Netflix.

(L-R) Reggie (Naste Jemide), Atlas (Olumide Oworu), Carmen (Elma Mbadiwe), Nnenna (Ruby Okezie); cast of Far From Home, debuting on December 16 on Netflix. (Photo Credit: Nora Awolowo / Netflix)

The top 10 most streamed African titles on Netflix are as follows: Unseen (Season 1), Shanty Town, Kings of Jo’burg (Season 1 and 2), Young, Famous and African (Season 2), iNumber Number: Jozi Gold, Blood and Water (Season 3), Wild is the Wind, I Am All Girls, and Far From Home.

Unseen, the South African series, topped the charts for Africa and ranked 229th globally. This series was streamed for over 60 million hours on Netflix. South Africa had the most representation in the top 10 most-streamed movies in Africa with eight movies, while Nigeria had two movies, Shanty Town and Far From Home. These two movies were ranked 750 and 2088, respectively, on Netflix’s global scale.

In Nigeria, the following are the most streamed titles from Nollywood on Netflix: Shanty Town, Far From Home, A Sunday Affair, Before Valentine’s, The Plan, A Simple Life, The Wildflower, Ijakumo, Strangers, Passport, Ile Owo, Obara’M, Dark October, A Lot Like Love, and All Na Vibe.

You can view the full report here.

