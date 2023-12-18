Connect with us

Nollywood Stars Shine at Toyin Abraham's "Malaika" Premiere

"Shanty Town" & "Far From Home" Are the Top Two Most Streamed Nollywood Titles on Netflix in Africa

Loyalty Takes A Day Off in Episode 11 of “University of Cruise”

Rita Dominic-Anosike, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Michelle Dede Steal Hearts at "Love and Life" Screening

Timini Egbuson Tells Us About His Role in "A Tribe Called Judah" & Working with Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele Talks About “A Tribe Called Judah”, Her Role & the Future of Nollywood on #10QuestionsWith…

These 10 Movies Are Sure to Keep You Entertained This Christmas

C.J. Obasi's "Mami Wata" Secures Best International Film Nomination for 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Jimmy Jean Louis Slays Sophisticated Pieces From Nigeria's Ejiro Amos Tafiri, Check This Out

Bikiya Graham-Douglas Ignites Artistic Fusion at Beeta Arts Festival | Dec 6-10

The highly anticipated premiere of Toyin Abraham’s new film took place on December 17, 2023.

Nollywood’s biggest stars showed up and stunned with their beautiful and regal outfits on the red carpet. Gracing the star-studded red carpet of the premiere were actors, celebrities, and influencers like Linda Osifo, Ebube Nwagobo, Ilebaye, Lasisi Elenu, Ini Dima-Okojie, Hero Daniels, Steve Chuks, and more.

The movie stars Toyin Abraham, Anne Kansiime, Emeka Ike, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi (Isbae U), Uzor Arukwe, Oderhohwo JosephCarterEfe, Ibrahim Chatta, Pelumi Olawuni (Abike Shugaa), and veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

