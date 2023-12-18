Nollywood Stars Shine at Toyin Abraham’s “Malaika” Premiere

The highly anticipated premiere of Toyin Abraham’s new film took place on December 17, 2023.

Nollywood’s biggest stars showed up and stunned with their beautiful and regal outfits on the red carpet. Gracing the star-studded red carpet of the premiere were actors, celebrities, and influencers like Linda Osifo, Ebube Nwagobo, Ilebaye, Lasisi Elenu, Ini Dima-Okojie, Hero Daniels, Steve Chuks, and more.

The movie stars Toyin Abraham, Anne Kansiime, Emeka Ike, Odunlade Adekola, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi (Isbae U), Uzor Arukwe, Oderhohwo Joseph “Carter” Efe, Ibrahim Chatta, Pelumi Olawuni (Abike Shugaa), and veteran actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett.

See highlights below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Mrs Makun (@realmabelmakun)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pelumi Olawuni🤍 (@abikeshugaa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maryam Apaokagi-Greene (@taaooma)