Connect with us

BN TV

You should see Akah Nnani's Reaction to Getting Dragged on Twitter

BN TV

Here's how Ronke Raji Takes Care of her Mental Health

BN TV

Make Yummy Beef Burger at Home with Sisi Yemmie's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Afolayan partners with Netflix to Produce 3 New Films + Deyemi Okanlawon & Niyola will star in the First

BN TV Movies & TV

Danielle Brooks to Star in Forthcoming Lifetime Movie "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

WARIF Chose to Challenge Participants of #WARIFBoysConvo | This is What They Had to Say

BN TV Music

Catch Ric Hassani’s Live Performance of “The Prince I Became” Right Here on BN TV

BN TV

Ubi Franklin talks People Management in this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Love Me Enough, Love Me Now" - Alex Asogwa's Short Film "Nucleus" is so Timely!

BN TV

Does a University Degree Matter Anymore? Funmi Iyanda focuses on Education in this Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV

You should see Akah Nnani’s Reaction to Getting Dragged on Twitter

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Recently, Nollywood actor Akah Nnani shared a video of himself and his wifey Claire in a conversation about storing breastmilk for their new baby. The video met a lot of reactions on Twitter, resulting in Akah getting dragged for certain things he said.

Well, Akah is here to address all your concerns in this episode of “Akah Bants“. He says,

This time, for the third time, Twitter dragged me. But you see, I am convinced they are possessed. Lol. I am actually vexed.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: “The Millennial Employee” Addresses Important Dynamics of the Workplace

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Avoid Burnout by Leveraging Technology for Productivity

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Anwuli Opene-Awogu: The Many Lessons Business Owners Can Glean from Òlòturé

Firecracker Toyeen: To What Extent Should Parents Influence their Children’s Life Choices?
Advertisement
css.php