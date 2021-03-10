You should see Akah Nnani’s Reaction to Getting Dragged on Twitter

Recently, Nollywood actor Akah Nnani shared a video of himself and his wifey Claire in a conversation about storing breastmilk for their new baby. The video met a lot of reactions on Twitter, resulting in Akah getting dragged for certain things he said.

Well, Akah is here to address all your concerns in this episode of “Akah Bants“. He says,

This time, for the third time, Twitter dragged me. But you see, I am convinced they are possessed. Lol. I am actually vexed.

Watch the vlog below: