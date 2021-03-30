Events
BrandListry Nigeria will be hosting a Webinar tagged ‘Explore the Unexplored’ for Beauty Enthusiasts | March 31st
BrandListry Nigeria is inviting retailers, affiliate marketers, entrepreneurs, make-up artists, and beauty enthusiasts to join them for this live webinar at 2 pm on March 31st, 2021.
Highlights of the webinar
Introducing BrandListry
- Why is BrandListry, a beauty tech online marketplace necessary in 2021 amidst COVID influences?
- How does the brandlistry.ng online marketplace work?
- The global direction of the niche industry – Beauty, Health, and Wellness?
- Online cosmetics shopping and the user experience
Affiliate marketers and Influencers:
- How can I collaborate with amazing Nigerian and foreign brands on BrandListry as an influencer or affiliate marketer?
- The new online business landscape and how it affects the industry?
- Affiliate marketing opportunities for influencers, makeup artists, and affiliate marketers.
Brands and Retailers:
- What category of products can be sold on BrandListry?
- How can BrandListry enhance a cosmetic brand/retailer’s presence?
- How to move from brick and mortar to online??
- How to boost sales for your online cosmetics store.
Beauty Entrepreneurs:
- How do I start my own brand? What do I need to do?
The webinar will be hosted by BrandListry Nigeria founder Toyin Fajemirokun Onyolu, a pharmacist and beauty entrepreneur with over 15 years of retail experience.
You can join the webinar by clicking this link, check them out on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
