BrandListry Nigeria will be hosting a Webinar tagged 'Explore the Unexplored' for Beauty Enthusiasts | March 31st

47 mins ago

BrandListry Nigeria is inviting retailers, affiliate marketers, entrepreneurs, make-up artists, and beauty enthusiasts to join them for this live webinar at 2 pm on March 31st, 2021.

Highlights of the webinar

Introducing BrandListry

  • Why is BrandListry, a beauty tech online marketplace necessary in 2021 amidst COVID influences?
  • How does the brandlistry.ng online marketplace work?
  • The global direction of the niche industry – Beauty, Health, and Wellness?
  • Online cosmetics shopping and the user experience

Affiliate marketers and Influencers:

  • How can I collaborate with amazing Nigerian and foreign brands on BrandListry as an influencer or affiliate marketer?
  • The new online business landscape and how it affects the industry?
  • Affiliate marketing opportunities for influencers, makeup artists, and affiliate marketers.

Brands and Retailers:

  • What category of products can be sold on BrandListry?
  • How can BrandListry enhance a cosmetic brand/retailer’s presence?
  • How to move from brick and mortar to online??
  • How to boost sales for your online cosmetics store.

Beauty Entrepreneurs:

  • How do I start my own brand? What do I need to do?

The webinar will be hosted by BrandListry Nigeria founder Toyin Fajemirokun Onyolu, a pharmacist and beauty entrepreneur with over 15 years of retail experience.

You can join the webinar by clicking this link, check them out on InstagramFacebook or Twitter.

 

