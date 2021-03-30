BrandListry Nigeria will be hosting a Webinar tagged ‘Explore the Unexplored’ for Beauty Enthusiasts | March 31st

BrandListry Nigeria is inviting retailers, affiliate marketers, entrepreneurs, make-up artists, and beauty enthusiasts to join them for this live webinar at 2 pm on March 31st, 2021.

Highlights of the webinar

Introducing BrandListry

Why is BrandListry , a beauty tech online marketplace necessary in 2021 amidst COVID influences?

How does the brandlistry.ng online marketplace work?

The global direction of the niche industry – Beauty, Health, and Wellness?

Online cosmetics shopping and the user experience

Affiliate marketers and Influencers:

How can I collaborate with amazing Nigerian and foreign brands on BrandListry as an influencer or affiliate marketer?

The new online business landscape and how it affects the industry?

Affiliate marketing opportunities for influencers, makeup artists, and affiliate marketers.



Brands and Retailers:

What category of products can be sold on BrandListry?

How can BrandListry enhance a cosmetic brand/retailer’s presence?

How to move from brick and mortar to online??

How to boost sales for your online cosmetics store.

Beauty Entrepreneurs:

How do I start my own brand? What do I need to do?

The webinar will be hosted by BrandListry Nigeria founder Toyin Fajemirokun Onyolu, a pharmacist and beauty entrepreneur with over 15 years of retail experience.

You can join the webinar by clicking this link, check them out on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content