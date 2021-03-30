NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: We’re Giving You 3 Salient Points From Tunde Omotoye’s Session on Immigrating With Your Better Half

Hello there!

Were you at the NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering by Golden Penny and BellaNaija Weddings? If you were, then you already know it was all shades of amazing! If you weren’t, you’re about to find out how amazing it was.

We’re sending you lots of E-hugs for being a part of our Virtual gathering. Thank you so much for coming through! Now, if you weren’t a part of it, it’s okay. Our #NewlyNearly Virtual gathering speakers came through to the fullest. They gave useful tips, reiterating very valid things to note and generally, a lot of insight but that’s not all. They also came through with something extra special. Keep reading to see what it is.

In today’s society, immigrating is very commonplace. We’ve got people on a daily, relocating for different purposes. So, we decided to invite the ace Tunde Omotoye of Human Squad CA, to talk on “Immigrating With Your Better Half” for those who want to relocate with the love of their life. It was a very insightful session with Tunde sharing very important tips. He also left you a digital gift. Click HERE to get it.

We’ve got these 3 salient quotes from his session to share with you.

If you’re considering moving to Canada, then you definitely need this;

“Thinking of moving to Canada? You should try:

Express entry

Pnp

Lmia

Family class

Study permit”

Wondering what it takes to relocate? Check this;

“Relocation takes a lot of planning, prayer and preparedness.”

Now, when it comes to the very basics of what you need to do before you relocate… Tunde had this to say;

“Before relocating, do your research. Use Google, the immigration website of the country you eant to relocate to, and also join webinars focused on the country you’re looking at.”

When it comes to immigrating, you have to be fully prepared and make sure to do your homework (proper research).

Tunde has a special digital gift for you! If you missed his session, then you absolutely need to read get it. Click HERE for the gift!