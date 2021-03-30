Connect with us

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: We're Giving You 3 Salient Points From Tunde Omotoye's Session on Immigrating With Your Better Half

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: Check out These 3 Financially Helpful Quotes From Oluwatosin Olaseinde

BrandListry Nigeria will be hosting a Webinar tagged 'Explore the Unexplored' for Beauty Enthusiasts | March 31st

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: See These 3 Unforgettable Quotes From Blessing Adesiyan on Partners in Parenting

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: Lami Tumaka Came Through With Deep Words of Wisdom

Register to attend Firstbank's FirstGem 4.0 Conference | March 31st

Watch DJ Lambo’s Electrifying Virtual Performance for the #BNSWomensMonth Closing Concert

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Here's how JBS and Ajose Foundation partnered to Care for the Elderly

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

#NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering: We’re Giving You 3 Salient Points From Tunde Omotoye’s Session on Immigrating With Your Better Half

Published

45 mins ago

 on

Hello there!

Were you at the NewlyNearly Virtual Gathering by Golden Penny and BellaNaija Weddings? If you were, then you already know it was all shades of amazing! If you weren’t, you’re about to find out how amazing it was.

We’re sending you lots of E-hugs for being a part of our Virtual gathering. Thank you so much for coming through! Now, if you weren’t a part of it, it’s okay. Our #NewlyNearly Virtual gathering speakers came through to the fullest. They gave useful tips, reiterating very valid things to note and generally, a lot of insight but that’s not all. They also came through with something extra special. Keep reading to see what it is.

In today’s society, immigrating is very commonplace. We’ve got people on a daily, relocating for different purposes. So, we decided to invite the ace Tunde Omotoye of Human Squad CA, to talk on “Immigrating With Your Better Half” for those who want to relocate with the love of their life.  It was a very insightful session with Tunde sharing very important tips. He also left you a digital gift. Click HERE to get it.

We’ve got these 3 salient quotes from his session to share with you.

If you’re considering moving to Canada, then you definitely need this;

“Thinking of moving to Canada? You should try:
Express entry
Pnp
Lmia
Family class
Study permit”

Wondering what it takes to relocate? Check this;

“Relocation takes a lot of planning, prayer and preparedness.”

Now, when it comes to the very basics of what you need to do before you relocate… Tunde had this to say;

“Before relocating, do your research. Use Google, the immigration website of the country you eant to relocate to, and also join webinars focused on the country you’re looking at.”

When it comes to immigrating, you have to be fully prepared and make sure to do your homework (proper research).

Tunde has a special digital gift for you! If you missed his session, then you absolutely need to read get it. Click HERE for the gift!

