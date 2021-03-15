CBeyond Campaign is on! Here is Your Chance to be Mentored by your Favorite Celebrity & also Win a TECNO Camon 16 Smartphone

As is the norm with TECNO, the smartphone makers are back to support Nigerians through their annual Camon campaign tagged Cbeyond this year. It’s been over a year since the world was lodged into unprecedented times. From then till now, we have had to get accustomed to the new normal. But can we truly say the new can be that easily imbibed as normal?

The dynamics of most things have changed. In actual fact, a lot of things have become tougher than they used to be. And now more than ever, everyone needs every support they can get be it emotional, physical, or otherwise.

TECNO understands this. And for years, they have ensured to support Nigerians in various ways through the activities that accompany the launch of their CAMON phones.

This year, the campaign is targeted at encouraging young Nigerians to pursue their passion by giving them a chance of being mentored by celebrities in different fields. That campaign is called Cbeyond, and here is how you can participate;

–Watch each episode of the guest celebrity posted on any of their social media pages.

—If you will like to get a mentorship from him/her, post a picture or do a less than one minute video telling them your passion, what inspires you, and why you will like to be mentored.

–Each entry/post must be accompanied with #CBeyond as well as #(name of the celebrity).

For example; #CBeyond – #TECNOxKelechiAmadiobi or #Cbeyond – #TECNOxKimOprah.

–On Facebook, post your entry as a comment under the pinned activity post on our official TECNO Mobile Facebook page, and get your friends to like and vote for you. Ensure you use the correct hashtags.

–On Twitter and/or Instagram, post your entry on your page using the hashtag #CBeyond and the hashtag of the Celebrity as explained above.

Put your best foot forward with your entry, go the extra mile by getting your friends to vote for you. Winners will be selected based on how interesting their entries are and the number of votes they are able to garner.

Winners get a 2-day mentorship with any of the 6 celebrities TECNO brought along on this adventure. What’s more, winners will also get a starter kit and a Camon 16 smartphone as a shiny bow on this box of delightful generosity.

The campaign will run from March 4th, 2021 to April 20th, 2021.

Anticipate guys. It is going to be an experience you’ll never forget.

