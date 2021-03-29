Connect with us

Promotions

Lots of Fun + Best Deals! Infinix has so much planned for You this Easter

Events Promotions

Here's how JBS and Ajose Foundation partnered to Care for the Elderly

Promotions

Virgil Abloh discusses equalizing Creative Expression and Democratizing Luxury in Ethical Fashion Podcast dedicated to African Stories

Promotions

Here's Everything you Need to know about Liberian Star 'Faithvonic of Africa'

Promotions

This Jameson Music collaboration is the EP you should definitely look out for

Events Promotions

Don't miss the Polo Avenue exquisite Pop-up Boutique at Transcorp Hilton Abuja | March 28th-31st

Events Promotions

The TW Money Webinar 2021 is set to challenge Myths about Women & Wealth - Here's how you can attend for Free | March 27th

Promotions

You can now shop for your Exclusive Levi's Collection on FF Stores

Promotions

True Opulence is how you describe Glenfiddich's new Addition to the Grand Series - The Grande Couronne

Beauty Promotions

Nivea Perfect and Radiant 3 in 1 Cleanser is your easy & convenient Route to Daily Face Care Cleansing

Promotions

Lots of Fun + Best Deals! Infinix has so much planned for You this Easter

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Easter is around the corner, and for many, preparations are already underway. It’s silent but still very much in motion.

As a result of the lockdown last year, many families and friends were forced to spend the Easter holiday apart. This meant zero or minimal family feasting, watching Easter-themed movies all alone, sitting by the window, and watching the wind blow dirt through the empty street.

Okay, maybe that’s just my story but I’d like to believe someone (like you) somewhere in the world shared that experience with me.

Thankfully, the world is beginning to recover from the pandemic’s effect, and friends and families can get back to sharing wonderful moments. 

This year, premium smartphone maker Infinix is celebrating special moments through its #EasterMomentsWithInfinix campaign.

As people all over the world join their friends and families to reflect soberly on the period and celebrate its essence, Infinix wants to have a sneak peek into the moments they share together. 

Via an announcement on Twitter, Infinix has prompted Nigerians to share their family/friend’s Easter holiday moments in form of pictures and videos. To participate in the campaign, post the picture or video using the hashtag #EasterMomentsWithInfinix and a short caption that says something fun about the other person(s) featured in the post. 

The brand will be selecting top entries based on the number of engagements. After selecting these entries, followers will then have to decide which of the entries make it to the top three by voting on all social media platforms. 

The top three families or friends will be 100,000 shopping vouchers each. 

The second leg 

Infinix will also be hosting a mega sales campaign called #InfinixEasterMegaSales, to ensure that more people can win amazing prizes during the holiday. Up to 40% discount will be made available at all Infinix authorized retail stores. 

To participate; 

  • Walk into any Infinix authorized mobile phone store. 
  • Spin the wheel in-store. 
  • Win free gift items or discounts on selected Infinix devices. 

There will be several discounts offers available for the following devices; Infinix Hot 10 play, Infinix Hot 10, Infinix Smart 5, and Smart HD. 

Join either of the campaigns and add a little spark to your Easter holiday. Promo will run from Monday, March 22nd, 20201 till Monday, April 5th, 2021. 

For more information on how to join the campaign, visit Infinix on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria. You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non Infinix user.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

5 Things you Can Do Today to Get to the Top of your Industry

Are We Closing the Gender Gap or Employing Women on Merit?

Young People Can’t Build or Rent; Is the World Facing a Housing Crisis?

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Why Women Should Practice Mindfulness

Dennis Isong: Is it Advisable to Invest in Commercial Real Estate in Lagos?
Advertisement
css.php