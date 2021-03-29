Lots of Fun + Best Deals! Infinix has so much planned for You this Easter

Easter is around the corner, and for many, preparations are already underway. It’s silent but still very much in motion.

As a result of the lockdown last year, many families and friends were forced to spend the Easter holiday apart. This meant zero or minimal family feasting, watching Easter-themed movies all alone, sitting by the window, and watching the wind blow dirt through the empty street.

Okay, maybe that’s just my story but I’d like to believe someone (like you) somewhere in the world shared that experience with me.

Thankfully, the world is beginning to recover from the pandemic’s effect, and friends and families can get back to sharing wonderful moments.

This year, premium smartphone maker Infinix is celebrating special moments through its #EasterMomentsWithInfinix campaign.

As people all over the world join their friends and families to reflect soberly on the period and celebrate its essence, Infinix wants to have a sneak peek into the moments they share together.

Via an announcement on Twitter, Infinix has prompted Nigerians to share their family/friend’s Easter holiday moments in form of pictures and videos. To participate in the campaign, post the picture or video using the hashtag #EasterMomentsWithInfinix and a short caption that says something fun about the other person(s) featured in the post.

The brand will be selecting top entries based on the number of engagements. After selecting these entries, followers will then have to decide which of the entries make it to the top three by voting on all social media platforms.

The top three families or friends will be ₦100,000 shopping vouchers each.

The second leg

Infinix will also be hosting a mega sales campaign called #InfinixEasterMegaSales, to ensure that more people can win amazing prizes during the holiday. Up to 40% discount will be made available at all Infinix authorized retail stores.

To participate;

Walk into any Infinix authorized mobile phone store.

Spin the wheel in-store.

Win free gift items or discounts on selected Infinix devices.

There will be several discounts offers available for the following devices; Infinix Hot 10 play, Infinix Hot 10, Infinix Smart 5, and Smart HD.

Join either of the campaigns and add a little spark to your Easter holiday. Promo will run from Monday, March 22nd, 20201 till Monday, April 5th, 2021.

For more information on how to join the campaign, visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria. You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non Infinix user.

