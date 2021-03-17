Childhood Friends to Lovers! Feyisayo & Folorunsho’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

As children, when we made new friends, we liked to assure them of our undying friendship. We would use phrases like “best friends forever!” or “you’re always going to be my friend.” We soon realised as we grew up that these promises were harder to keep – by no fault of ours, of course, just that life simply happens, and as they say, “20 friends cannot play together for 20 years.” But there are exceptions to this – another of life’s many beauties!

Feyisayo and her lover, Folorunsho are an example of this exception. The pair not only remained friends but went on to become lovers and now, life partners! They attended the same secondary school and as the universe would have it, they ended up in the same university as well! Now, the journey continues forever. We’re so stoked by the beauty of their love story and can’t help but cheer them on with pure satisfaction.

Check out all the photos from their pre-wedding shoot below and enjoy their love story, just as Feyisayo tells it!

How We Met

By bride-to-be, Feyisayo

Folorunsho and I are childhood friends. We attended the same secondary school in Osun state and remained just friends. As fate would have it, we ended up attending the same university (Lautech) as well. Then things started getting even more cozy between us. We went on to become the best of friends. I had already been developing something for Folorunsho since secondary school because he is so smart and intelligent. So, it was easy for me when Folorunsho asked me to be his girlfriend. We dated throughout the University and our relationship continued to bloom even after school. He took the bold step in 2017 and popped the big question. Of course, I said Yes! We got legally married on December 22, 2020, and now, it’s time for the big “I do!”

Credits

Bride: @pheyiphlow

Photography: @ts.imagery_events

Dress: @fragile_collections