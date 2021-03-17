Connect with us

Weddings

Childhood Friends to Lovers! Feyisayo & Folorunsho's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

The "Jewel" Bridal Collection by Shadiat Alasooke is For the Sophisticated Yoruba Bride

Weddings

Adelaide & Mike Take it to The Altar! Check out Their Wedding in Ghana

Weddings

What is Your Friday Night Plan? Let's Have Some Pasta & Chill Together on Friday, 12th March

Weddings

BellaNaija Weddings X Golden Penny Presents Pasta & Chill! Guess What We Have Up Our Sleeves

Weddings

Get Ready! It's All About NewlyNearly By BellaNaijaWeddings & Golden Penny This Month

Weddings

When Daddy Introduces You to Bae! Fatima & Femi's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

It's Official! See all The Photos from Kehinde Daniel & Adebola Williams’ Registry Wedding

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#OluwaKade: Adebola Williams & Kenny Daniel are Legally Hitched ❤️

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Keep Track Of All Your Favourite Features This Week

Weddings

Childhood Friends to Lovers! Feyisayo & Folorunsho’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Published

3 hours ago

 on

As children, when we made new friends, we liked to assure them of our undying friendship. We would use phrases like “best friends forever!” or “you’re always going to be my friend.” We soon realised as we grew up that these promises were harder to keep – by no fault of ours, of course, just that life simply happens, and as they say, “20 friends cannot play together for 20 years.” But there are exceptions to this – another of life’s many beauties!

Feyisayo and her lover, Folorunsho are an example of this exception. The pair not only remained friends but went on to become lovers and now, life partners! They attended the same secondary school and as the universe would have it, they ended up in the same university as well! Now, the journey continues forever. We’re so stoked by the beauty of their love story and can’t help but cheer them on with pure satisfaction.

Check out all the photos from their pre-wedding shoot below and enjoy their love story, just as Feyisayo tells it!

How We Met

By bride-to-be, Feyisayo

Folorunsho and I are childhood friends. We attended the same secondary school in Osun state and remained just friends. As fate would have it, we ended up attending the same university (Lautech) as well. Then things started getting even more cozy between us. We went on to become the best of friends. I had already been developing something for Folorunsho since secondary school because he is so smart and intelligent. So, it was easy for me when Folorunsho asked me to be his girlfriend. We dated throughout the University and our relationship continued to bloom even after school. He took the bold step in 2017 and popped the big question. Of course, I said Yes! We got legally married on December 22, 2020, and now, it’s time for the big “I do!”

Credits

Bride: @pheyiphlow
Photography: @ts.imagery_events
Dress: @fragile_collections

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Star Features

Unemployment in Nigeria is a Result of Multiple Sector Failures

#BNCreativesCorner: Anne Adams Bends Clay to Create Stunning Artwork

#BNShareYourHustle: The Pancake Place Will Have Your Taste Buds Tingling For More

Mfonobong Inyang: I am No Ordinary Woman, My Dreams Come True!

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php