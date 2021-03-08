Don’t miss any Episode of Hennessy Artistry VS Class as it premieres this March

Since its inception, Hennessy has successfully launched the careers of some talented artists in the Nigerian music industry through the Hennessy Artistry VS Class. Due to the global pandemic, the brand re-engineered the mechanics around the VS Class, maintaining its d commitment to discovering new and budding hip Hop talents.

The platform released a call for entries in January, which was received with an overwhelming number of audition videos from all over the country. The Hennessy VS Class-master, Vector, and Judge MI were responsible for vetting these entries, and 24 artists whose entries showed talent and promise were selected.

The next few weeks will see these 24 aspiring artists compete to emerge winner of the Hennessy VS Class season VII.

Joining Vector and MI as guest judges will be: Celebrated rapper, Teeto Ceemos, A & R expert Alexander Okeke, ace music producer, Chopstix, the versatile Falz the bahd guy, Legendary rapper Jesse Jagz.

With 4 episodes airing every Tuesday from March 9th on the Hennessy Nigeria YouTube page, we will watch the 24 finalists compete for a spot on the final episode.

Eight of the 24 contestants will make it to the finale and battle on the fifth and final episode, airing on the 6th of April, for the Hennessy VS Class Season VII crown.

Catch ‘Hennessy Artistry VS Class 2020’ on the official Hennessy Nigeria YouTube channel, @HennessyNigeria, Trace Naija, DSTV channel 326 on Thursday at 7 pm and Sunday at 8 pm and every Wednesday at 8/9 PM on Soundcity Abuja, on Thursday at 8 PM on Cool FM Abuja and Friday at 8/9 PM on Beat FM Lagos, Hot FM Owerri & Wazobia PH City from March 9th to April 7th, 2021.

You can follow the conversation online using the hashtags;

#HennessyVSClass2020, #HennessyArtistryVSClass2020

