‘Friends of Prof’ announces ‘The March 8th Initiative’ grant to boost MSMEs

Over the years, friends and associates have come together to reflect upon the sterling qualities that define Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s personal and leadership style and have for his traditionally low-key birthday celebration chosen to support social impact causes that are close to his heart.

It will be recalled that as part of the events lined up for Prof Osinbajo’s birthday last year, 100 young entrepreneurs received business-defining grants of N1 million each that helped grow and advance their businesses, among other incubator support services from close friends and associates of ‘Prof’ as he is fondly called under the auspices of The March 8th Initiative.These “Friends of Prof’ conceptualized ‘The March 8th Initiative” to inspire and promote communal, entrepreneurial and public-spirited endeavours within Nigeria in honour of his birthday.

In a statement, the Group which organizes the annual March 8th Initiative stated that for this year’s celebration, the Initiative is expanding its reach and scope with a view to imparting a broader spectrum of Nigerians.

First, the Annual Entrepreneurship Development Programme has been reorganized into four categories providing more opportunities for young Nigerians between 18 and 35 years old, giving one-off business grants, ranging from N100,000 to N1,000,000 to small businesses in Nigeria. The four categories cover varying stages of small business growth as follows: Big Idea Business Challenge, Business Support Challenge, Catalyst Support Challenge and the Bold Innovation Challenge.