We Can’t Wait for this Oxlade & Ice Prince Collaboration!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Afrobeats superstars Oxlade and Ice Prince are cooking something and we’re here for it!

An excited Oxlade just shared photos of himself and rapper Iceprince in a shoot and captioning them, the singer wrote:

From miming (Oleku) at secondary school end of the year parties to having the privilege to be on the same record with @iceprincezamani “….
Super awesome being
🧊x🌴
11/3/21…

Are you ready for this collaboration?

Photo Credit: @oxladeofficial

