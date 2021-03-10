Music
We Can’t Wait for this Oxlade & Ice Prince Collaboration!
Afrobeats superstars Oxlade and Ice Prince are cooking something and we’re here for it!
An excited Oxlade just shared photos of himself and rapper Iceprince in a shoot and captioning them, the singer wrote:
From miming (Oleku) at secondary school end of the year parties to having the privilege to be on the same record with @iceprincezamani “….
Super awesome being
🧊x🌴
11/3/21…
Are you ready for this collaboration?
Photo Credit: @oxladeofficial