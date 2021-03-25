Get to Know the Shady Bunch in this “Shade Corner” Season 4 Reunion Special

The fourth season of Accelerate TV’s “Shade Corner” comes to an end with a reunion special where the shady bunch is now in the hot seat.

If you’re wondering who the shady bunch are and what they do outside “Shade Corner”, here’s a brief introduction:

Noble Ezeala – Lawyer, host and freelancer.

– Lawyer, host and freelancer. Tamara Aihie – Host and writer

– Host and writer Adebayo Oke-Lawal – Host, fashion designer and influencer

– Host, fashion designer and influencer Akah Nnani – Host, actor and content creator

Get to know them as they talk about the season, meet some fans and play some fun games.

Watch the episode below: