Teeling Whiskey Nigeria celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Lots of Prizes to be Won

#TheIrishBlend: Join in the Celebration of St. Patrick’s Day by making a cocktail using Irish Whiskey and win amazing rewards!

The month of March ushers in the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, a day that commemorates Saint Patrick and celebrates the rich Irish culture and heritage. Saint Patrick’s Day has since gained global recognition with its celebration spreading all over the world, and Nigeria is not going to be left out in the celebration this year.

Teeling whiskey Nigeria is set to mark this year’s St. Patrick’s Day in quite a unique fashion. The Irish Whiskey is engaging consumers in a challenge to create a Special cocktail using Irish whiskey, with loads of amazing rewards attached. Celebrities like reality TV stars Elozonam, Praise, and also media personality Latasha are leading the challenge with their own special cocktails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teeling Whiskey Nigeria (@teeling_whiskey_nigeria)

To participate simply create your own special cocktail using Teeling Small Batch Whiskey, showcase process and outcome in a video, and upload on Instagram using the hashtags #StPatricksDay #TheIrishBlend and tag @teeling_whiskey_nigeria and you must be following the brand on Instagram @teeling_whiskey_nigeria to be eligible!

The top 20 entrants will be rewarded with a personalized Gift Box courtesy of Teeling Whiskey Nigeria

The winner will receive 6 months limited supply of Teeling Small Batch Whiskey and his/her cocktail will be recognized as a Teeling signature cocktail.

1 st runner-up will receive 3 months limited supply of Teeling Small Batch Whiskey.

2 nd runner-up will receive 1 month limited supply of Teeling Small Batch Whiskey.

Entry closes March 30th, 2021.

For more info follow @teeling_whiskey_nigeria across all social media platforms and follow the hashtag #StPatricksDay #TheIrishBlend

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content