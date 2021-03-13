To celebrate #IWD2021, One of Africa’s Largest Syringe Manufacturers, Jubilee Syringe hosted its Women to the ‘Women of Jubilee Event’

In recognition of the 2021 International Women’s Day, Jubilee Syringe, one of Africa’s largest disposable syringe manufacturing companies has recognized and celebrated the tremendous impact of women within its organization, attributing the rapid growth of the company to its 47% female workforce with over half in management positions.

Speaking at the Women of Jubilee event, Akin Oyediran, Managing Director of Jubilee Syringe appreciated the significant support and commitment of the women to the growth of the company. He added

“It is imperative we celebrate the brilliance and contributions of these women. As Africa’s largest syringe manufacturing company producing over 1 million syringes daily, our success stems from the quality of our people.” “The women of Jubilee are at the forefront of different areas of the company including health, maintenance, quality control, production, sales, human resources, safety and environment, corporate services, supply chain, industrial attachment, finance, and accounting, and are doing exceptionally well.”

Some of the female workforce recognized at the event include Elizabeth Cookey – Human Resources Manager, Barr. Juliana Williamson – Executive Assistant to the MD, Adaku Ekpo – Customer Care Representative, Pharm Patience Udo – Superintendent Pharmacist, Edediong Udousoro – Branding and Marketing Coordinator, Ndifreke Nkanga – Microbiologist, Ikie Enobong Peter – Regional Manager, Southwest Nigeria/Ghana, Uduak Etok – Sales Representative, Deborah Ekong – Human Resources Officer and Ruth Ikot – Quality Assurance Supervisor.

Ada Ayaraekpe, a Nursing Officer at Jubilee Syringe commended the organization for its open communication system of leadership and appreciated the opportunity provided to employees to grow. Idara Umofia, another Nursing Officer dwelled on the company’s commitment to gender equity and high-quality standards.

In her words, Helen Francis Johnny who worked as a teacher before joining JSM described her experience at the company as impactful saying

“JSM has impacted my career in many ways. I am now more knowledgeable and efficient. I am also grateful for the opportunity to interact with different kinds of people across all walks of life while on the job.”

Beyond International Women’s Day, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company will continue in its commitment to celebrating and enabling women within the organization.

