Here’s all You Need to know Before Getting a Silk Press- Thanks Angie Bee

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If you a naturalista and you’re looking for a safer way to straighten your natural hair, the silk press is the way to go.

A silk press is basically straightening the hair with a blow-dryer and flat iron without a chemical relaxer, giving the hair more movement.

Zambian beauty Youtuber Angelica Bee has a new tutorial on her channel where she gives tips and tricks on achieving a silk press from home with no heat damage.

On her channel, she shared:

Hey love! in this video I will share my straight hair routine from curly to straight. I will share my full straightening natural hair routine with no heat damage! It has been almost a full year silk my last silk press.

So if you would like to learn how to silk press natural hair, trim natural hair and blow out natural hair. Watch my entire curly to straight hair routine or my straightening routine with no heat damage, watch the whole video.

Watch the full video below!

 

