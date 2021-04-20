BN Beauty: See the 7 Useful Skincare Tips for Dry Skin

Connect with us

Published

57 mins ago

 on

Photo by Autumn Goodman on Unsplash

When you have a dry skin typeyour skin produces less sebum than normal. Because of this, your skin lacks the lipids it will need to keep moisture and build a defensive shield against external influences- such as extreme weather conditions. If you have a dry skin type, you will most likely have a dull complexion, red patches and a feeling of tightness.

If not properly moisturized, your skin can crack, peel, or become itchy, irritated, or even inflamed. If it’s very dry, it can become rough and scaly, especially on the backs of your hands, arms, and legs.

Often times people confuse dehydrated skin to dry skin but they aren’t the same, other skin types can get dehydrated if not properly moisturized. To combat dry, tight skin, you’ll want to build a routine that’s full of nourishing, moisture-rich skincare products and proper hydration.

Below are 7 skincare tips those with dry skin should consider following.

1.Hydration is key

It’s important to drink lots of water. Your body needs hydration to look and feel its best — no matter your skin type. If your skin is not getting a sufficient amount of water, the lack of hydration will present itself by turning your skin dry, tight and flaky. Health practitioners recommend drinking eight 8-ounce glasses of water, which equals about 2 litres, or half a gallon a day.

2.Bathe with cold water

Coldwater showers can be especially beneficial for dry skin. Hot water can strip your sebum levels (oils) and worsen the issue, so cold water is a much better alternative. It’s important to note that hot water opens pores, while cold water closes them.

3.Exfoliate weekly

Regardless of your skin type, this should be the norm, dead skin cells can build up on the surface of your skin, causing it to look dull. Exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells, giving way to brighter skin. If you have dry skin try adding an exfoliating face scrub to your skincare routine as well as body scrub. With continued use over time, your skin will eventually look smoother.

4. Moisturize morning and night

Regardless of your skin type, it’s important to moisturize morning and night—and that certainly holds true for dry skin. Apply your moisturizer of choice after a shower, smoothing it over your face and neck to help prevent flaky and cracked skin.

5. Mix moisturizer and oil

This rule is very necessary for a dry skin type, instead of using just oil or moisturizer. It’s best to use both for that extra moisture for the skin.

6. Use sunscreen 

You should take sun protection seriously, no matter your skin type. Make a habit of wearing an effective sunscreen daily and reapply at least every two hours (or immediately after swimming or sweating) to ensure you’re adequately protected from sun damage.

7. Humidify

Humidifier adds moisture to the air to prevent dryness that can cause irritation in many parts of the body. It shouldn’t replace your skincare routine, but plugging in a humidifier is a super-easy way to reduce some of the dryness and irritation that comes with extreme weather conditions.

