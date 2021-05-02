BN Beauty: 6 Skincare Hacks for Oily Skin

When you have an oily skin type, your skin produces more sebum than normal, which is the exact opposite of dry skin. Sebum is the waxy, oily substance that protects and hydrates the skin. Sebum is important in keeping the skin healthy. However, when in excess it can lead to oily skin, clogged pores, and acne. Oily skin can be caused by several factors: genetics, diet, stress, climate and other variables.

The good news is, you can keep the excess oil production under control by using the right products and avoiding the wrong ones.

Below are 6 skincare tips those with oily skin should consider following.

Clean your face regularly

One of the best ways to control excess oil is to cleanse it and keep it clean at all times. It is vital to cleanse your face twice or three times daily to get rid of all the accumulated dirt and oil build-up which ultimately leads to clogged pores, acne etc. Invest in cleansers/face washes that are oil-free. Also look for products that contain one or more of these ingredients: Salicylic Acid, Tea tree oil, Neem, Turmeric, Honey.

Exfoliate weekly

Regardless of your skin type, this should be the norm, dead skin cells can build up on the surface of your skin, causing it to look dull. Exfoliation can help remove dead skin cells, giving way to brighter skin. To eliminate dirt and dead skin cells and renew your skin’s surface, as well as to keep breakouts at bay, include exfoliation in your skincare routine. Look for scrubs that are gentle on the skin and also have glycolic acid as an ingredient, this will reduce excess oil production and prevent clogging of pores.

Weekly face masks are necessary

After exfoliation, follow up with a face mask. This should be done weekly. If you have oily skin, stay clear of masks that contain coconut oil, mineral oil, and sunflower oil, as these ingredients can clog pores making greasy and acne-prone skin worse. Use face packs or masks that contain kaolin and bentonite clay or sandalwood instead.

Moisturize daily

Regardless of your skin type, it’s important to moisturize morning and night—and that certainly holds true for oily skin contrary to popular belief. When choosing a formula, look for ingredients that include glycerin and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and even out the skin, also look out for an oil-free, non-comedogenic, water-based moisturizer.

Invest in an alcohol-free toner

Alcohol-free toners are preferable when you have oily skin because such toners clean, refresh, moisturize and eliminate excess oil without stripping the needed moisture for the skin.

Use sunscreen

You should take sun protection seriously, no matter your skin type. Make a habit of wearing an effective sunscreen daily and reapply at least every two hours (or immediately after swimming or sweating) to ensure you’re adequately protected from sun damage.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle