DMW record head honcho, Davido has delivered the official music video for the beautiful tune, “La La“, featuring CKay, off the “A Better Time” album.

Talking about the video, Davido wrote:

Creating this music video was an amazing experience, my whole career one thing I’ve always preached in my own words is “ We Rise by lifting others”! So in my own little way, meet some of my friends all having fun doing something we all enjoy!