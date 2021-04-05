Here’s How You Can Stylishly Pull Off Vibrant Colours 7 days a week – Thanks Ella Harry

Nigerian rising fashion influencer Ella Harry has caught our eye quite recently with her bold colour combinations and stunning outfits, which has inevitably become style inspiration for us.

The fashionista isn’t afraid to rock bold colours or combine them, and she does so quite effortlessly without ever going overboard. Ella favours wide-leg pants, chic tops, floral prints and minimal accessories.

If you’re in a rut or feeling uninspired with dressing up this week, look no further, we have curated seven stylish fits for the week using Ella Harry as a style guide.

Monday:

A colourful suit is a perfect way to start the new week.

Tuesday:

Switch things up with a patterned top and colourful pants to win all the compliments.

Wednesday:

On Wednesdays, #BellaStylistas wear pink. Period.

Thursday:

You can’t go wrong in chic leather pants for Thursday happy hour cocktails.

Friday:

It’s the end of the week, step out in a stylish denim look.

Saturday:

Saturday hangouts call for amazing colour combos.

Sunday:

Sunday night out calls for high fashion.

