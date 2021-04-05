Connect with us

Yemi Alade Served it Hot with this Look at the Premiere Episode of “The Voice Nigeria”

Here’s How You Can Stylishly Pull Off Vibrant Colours 7 days a week – Thanks Ella Harry

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Cee-C Nwadiora, Nana Akua Addo, Mabel Makun & More

Prepare to Fall in Love with Simeogieme's New Collection tagged "TribArt"

You Need to see Bertha Amuga's "Escapade" Collection STAT

VWH Apparel's New Collection is the Perfect Mix of Modern Aesthetics & African Craftmanship

Vanessa Gounden just released the Holiday Edit IT-Girls will be Coveting this Season!

This Debut Collection by Timzy Classic is Worth Your Attention

See How Style Stars Rocked Chic Denim this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 139

Prepare to be Obsessed With FRUCHÉ's New Collection tagged "Ibeji"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

The Voice Nigeria season 3 has kicked off and celebrity coach, Yemi Alade came through with the drip for the premiere episode.

Slaying in this eye-catchy custom embellished red velvet suits/jacket by Mai Atafo, Yemi Alade reminds us of one of the reasons we love her beyond her soothing music – her captivating sense of style. As usual, Yemi rocked her hair in its afro fashion and completed the bold statement with a dreamy makeup look.

Behold her gorgeousness😍

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @atafo.official | @stephn_ad

