Style
Yemi Alade Served it Hot with this Look at the Premiere Episode of “The Voice Nigeria”
The Voice Nigeria season 3 has kicked off and celebrity coach, Yemi Alade came through with the drip for the premiere episode.
Slaying in this eye-catchy custom embellished red velvet suits/jacket by Mai Atafo, Yemi Alade reminds us of one of the reasons we love her beyond her soothing music – her captivating sense of style. As usual, Yemi rocked her hair in its afro fashion and completed the bold statement with a dreamy makeup look.
Behold her gorgeousness😍
Watch the video below:
Photo Credit: @atafo.official | @stephn_ad