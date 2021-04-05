Yemi Alade Served it Hot with this Look at the Premiere Episode of “The Voice Nigeria”

The Voice Nigeria season 3 has kicked off and celebrity coach, Yemi Alade came through with the drip for the premiere episode.

Slaying in this eye-catchy custom embellished red velvet suits/jacket by Mai Atafo, Yemi Alade reminds us of one of the reasons we love her beyond her soothing music – her captivating sense of style. As usual, Yemi rocked her hair in its afro fashion and completed the bold statement with a dreamy makeup look.

Behold her gorgeousness😍

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: @atafo.official | @stephn_ad