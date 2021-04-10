Connect with us

#LagosCityMarathon: Istifanus Peter Mahan is the First Nigerian to Finish the 2021 Race!

Congratulations to Istifanus Peter Mahan, the first Nigerian to cross the finish line in the 2021 edition of the Lagos City Marathon.

The event took place on Saturday and Emmanuel Naebei from Kenya won the 42-kilometre race.

As the first Nigerian, he will be going home with a whopping sum of ₦1,000,000, while the second and third Nigerian will bag ₦750,000 and ₦500,000 respectively.

See photos from Istifanus’ win.

Photo Credit: @myaccessbank

