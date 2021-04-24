Connect with us

Style

ICYMI: Jackie Aina Is the Face of Savage x Fenty’s New Bridal Collection

Style

Outfit Inspiration: 6 Fun & Fashionable Ways To Style Jeans Now

Style

Check Out Emmanuel Ikubese in the New Maureen’s Collection Lookbook

Style

MUST SEE: Cute-Saint's Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection “ Isegun”

Style

See How Style Stars Rocked Pink this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 142

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 378

Style

See the Fashion-Forward Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 71

Style

Here Are 7 Chic Looks To Copy From Tonye This Week

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mercy Eke, Nancy Isime & More

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Mercy Eke in SOMO by Somo

Style

ICYMI: Jackie Aina Is the Face of Savage x Fenty’s New Bridal Collection

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

@jackieaina

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty has tapped beauty influencer, YouTube sensation, and bride-to-be, Jackie Aina, to be the face of its first-ever bridal collection.

The brand took to Instagram to share the news:

Save The Date!
We’re gettin’ ready for @jackieaina’s big day! That’s right, our girl is gettin’ married so who better to show off our new #SavageXBridal collection?! ‘Cause everyone knows: #HappyWifeSavageLife 💍

The capsule collection — includes bras, underwear, corsets and shapers in a mixture of embroidered and floral lace that are sure to make any bride feel beautiful, confident and romantic on that special night.

In a new video on her channel, Jackie tries on the entire collection.

On her channel, she shared:

Hi, boos! I am so excited to be doing this video in partnership with Savagexfenty as the new face of their bridal collection!

This video will be a try on haul and a look at the entire collection (which is NOT just for brides by the way!) enjoy!!

Watch the full video below!

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Find Your Ingenuity & Share it With the World

Teenage Sex And the Faux Promise of Freedom

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Cut Costs While Constructing your Building

Fola Daniel Adelesi: The Things You Tell Yourself

Adefolake Adekola: Humans’ Role in Overfishing, Illegal Fishing, and Sea Animals’ Exploitation
Advertisement
css.php