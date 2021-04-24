Style
ICYMI: Jackie Aina Is the Face of Savage x Fenty’s New Bridal Collection
Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty has tapped beauty influencer, YouTube sensation, and bride-to-be, Jackie Aina, to be the face of its first-ever bridal collection.
The brand took to Instagram to share the news:
Save The Date!
We’re gettin’ ready for @jackieaina’s big day! That’s right, our girl is gettin’ married so who better to show off our new #SavageXBridal collection?! ‘Cause everyone knows: #HappyWifeSavageLife 💍
The capsule collection — includes bras, underwear, corsets and shapers in a mixture of embroidered and floral lace that are sure to make any bride feel beautiful, confident and romantic on that special night.
In a new video on her channel, Jackie tries on the entire collection.
On her channel, she shared:
Hi, boos! I am so excited to be doing this video in partnership with Savagexfenty as the new face of their bridal collection!
This video will be a try on haul and a look at the entire collection (which is NOT just for brides by the way!) enjoy!!
Watch the full video below!