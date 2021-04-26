BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed List: The 2021 Academy Awards

No doubt, the Oscars is one of the most anticipated red carpet events of the awards season! And even though this 2021 ceremony held a little differently from what we are used to with virtual red carpet appearances and pre-recorded performances – there were still many unmissable at-home fashion and beauty moments.

Crisp suits, diamonds, gorgeous gowns, and all the glitz and glam that usually surround this highly anticipated event were on display last night.

Here, see who won the evening’s red carpet before the winners were even announced and vote your best dressed of the night below!

Regina King

Wearing Louis Vuitton

H.E.R

Wearing Dundas

Angela Bassett

Wearing Alberta Ferretti

Zendaya

Wearing Valentino

Colman Domingo

Wearing Atelier Versace

Andra Day

Wearing Vera Wang

Daniel Kaluuya

Wearing Bottega Veneta

Amanda Seyfried

Wearing Armani Privé

Viola Davis

Wearing Alexander McQueen