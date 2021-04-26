Style
BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed List: The 2021 Academy Awards
No doubt, the Oscars is one of the most anticipated red carpet events of the awards season! And even though this 2021 ceremony held a little differently from what we are used to with virtual red carpet appearances and pre-recorded performances – there were still many unmissable at-home fashion and beauty moments.
Crisp suits, diamonds, gorgeous gowns, and all the glitz and glam that usually surround this highly anticipated event were on display last night.
Here, see who won the evening’s red carpet before the winners were even announced and vote your best dressed of the night below!
Regina King
Wearing Louis Vuitton
H.E.R
Wearing Dundas
Angela Bassett
Wearing Alberta Ferretti
Zendaya
Wearing Valentino
Colman Domingo
Wearing Atelier Versace
Andra Day
Wearing Vera Wang
Daniel Kaluuya
Wearing Bottega Veneta
Amanda Seyfried
Wearing Armani Privé
Viola Davis
Wearing Alexander McQueen