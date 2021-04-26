Connect with us

BellaNaija Style's Best Dressed List: The 2021 Academy Awards

Published

4 hours ago

 on

No doubt, the Oscars is one of the most anticipated red carpet events of the awards season! And even though this 2021 ceremony held a little differently from what we are used to with virtual red carpet appearances and pre-recorded performances – there were still many unmissable at-home fashion and beauty moments.

Crisp suits, diamonds, gorgeous gowns, and all the glitz and glam that usually surround this highly anticipated event were on display last night.

Here, see who won the evening’s red carpet before the winners were even announced and vote your best dressed of the night below!

Regina King

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regina King (@iamreginaking)

Wearing Louis Vuitton

H.E.R

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D U N D A S (@dundasworld)

Wearing Dundas

Angela Bassett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alberta Ferretti (@albertaferretti)


Wearing Alberta Ferretti

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Valentino (@maisonvalentino)


Wearing Valentino

Colman Domingo 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayman + Micah (@waymanandmicah)


Wearing Atelier Versace

Andra Day 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)


Wearing Vera Wang

Daniel Kaluuya

Wearing Bottega Veneta

Amanda Seyfried

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair)

Wearing Armani Privé

Viola Davis


Wearing Alexander McQueen

