As months of lockdown slowly fade away, we think now is the perfect time to take off the sweatpants and switch into something more fitting, flattering and fashionable – yes, denim!

Over the years, the classic jeans (trousers/pants made from denim) have retained their position as a wardrobe must-have, but with each passing season, designers imagine fresh offerings for this style staple. As fashion girls, we love to be on the lookout for the next best sartorial offering and even though jeans will always be a stable part of our ever-changing wardrobes, we always love to discover new and trendy ways to rock it.

South African IT girl Ayanda Thabethe has been spotted rocking some of the freshest denim trends of the season, and behold, we have rounded up the 6 styles worth copying from Ayanda.

Denim Biker Shorts

Buttons are for Bores

Extra-short Shorts

A Modern Twist to Retro Mom-Jeans

Combat Cargo Jeans

Cuffed Flared Bottom Jeans