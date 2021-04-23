Style
Check Out Emmanuel Ikubese in the New Maureen’s Collection Lookbook
Menswear brand Maureen’s Collection has released an impressive array of men’s outfits in a new collection tagged “The Magnificent.”
Featuring Mr. Nigeria 2014 winner and Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ikubese, the pieces attribute classic and comfortable styles for men with a certain panache and modernity.
The designs are made from the best and high-quality fabrics such as Italian wool and damask, encrusted with Swarovski crystals, giving the pieces timeless and edgy looks.
See the full lookbook below
Credits:
Designer :@_maureenscollection
Model: @emmanuelikubese
Photographer: @studio2.0ng
Makeup: @omote_affun
Bag: @detailafrica
Shoes: @_johwo