Check Out Emmanuel Ikubese in the New Maureen’s Collection Lookbook

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Menswear brand Maureen’s Collection has released an impressive array of men’s outfits in a new collection tagged “The Magnificent.

Featuring Mr. Nigeria 2014 winner and Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ikubese, the pieces attribute classic and comfortable styles for men with a certain panache and modernity.

The designs are made from the best and high-quality fabrics such as Italian wool and damask, encrusted with Swarovski crystals, giving the pieces timeless and edgy looks.

See the full lookbook below

The fun doesn’t stop here. Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now for more African Fashion and Lifestyle updates.

Credits:
Designer :@_maureenscollection
Model: @emmanuelikubese
Photographer: @studio2.0ng
Makeup: @omote_affun
Bag: @detailafrica
Shoes: @_johwo

