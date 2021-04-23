MUST SEE: Cute-Saint’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection “ Isegun”

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

 on

Nigerian sustainable fashion brand Cute-Saint has unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2021 Collection tagged Isegun (Victory).

Inspired by the modern-day Nigerian; strong-willed, unrelenting, unprejudiced; an impeding force against tyranny.

The brand’s latest offering is in collaboration with three local fashion brands Roda Statement LeatherworkFloyd Cardigan and Purple Stripes, to promote black-owned businesses and joint ventures.

According to the statement of the brand:

It is a very dynamic collection that exudes and embodies the drive found in a fighter that goes against the grain. The one that rises after a fall; despite falling apart, the one that strives to elevate and rise above, navigates through its nemesis with attitude and luminous energy.

Each piece in the basket is a reflection of their emotions, moods, and experiences which were represented through strong looks created with neutral colours, moods, shapes, and contrasting waves of line designs to give a feeling of triumph and lightness to the garments.

Batik is a major ingredient in this collection utilizing locally spun Funtua cotton, and wool; which underlines the brand preservation and dedication, with particular attention to sustainability, ethical practices and its attendant effect on the contemporary society and as well as deliver a modern glamour and timeless sophistication.

See the full lookbook below.

Credits:

Credits:

Creative Direction: Femi Ajose (@iamcutesaint)
Creative Assistant: Tunde Hamid (@tundehamid)
Artistic Direction/Casting: Uchenna Okwudima (@uchenna_okwudima)
Shoe Collaboration: (@purplestripes.stripes)
Bag Collaboration: Roda Statement Leather (@roda.sl)
Knitwear Collaboration: Floyd Cardigan (@floycardigancolltn)
Cinematography: Laddin Air (@laddin_air)
Photography: Ofure Ighalo (@ofure.ighalo)
Makeup: Cass Koncept (@casskoncept1)
Hair: HighD Tosin (@highdtosin)
Models: Olamide (@Ola.dozie) of Mybooker Models; Mayowa (@sam.mayowa) of Xa! Models; Temidayo (@its_temidayo) of Mahogany Models
Location and Logistics: Karah Adu (@iamkarahadu)

 

Send an email: [email protected]

