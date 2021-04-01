First Her Pen, Then Her Heart! See Wilberforce & Ophelia’s Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

We absolutely love a go-getter! See what you want and simply go for it – that’s exactly what these lovebirds have us preaching today. Wilberforce had laid eyes on Ophelia for the first time and he just knew he had to make that move. Now, he definitely didn’t stop at just knowing. He did go on to make the move and here we are gushing over their pre-wedding shoot.

Ophelia and Wilberforce pre-wedding shoot is too many shades of beautiful. We simply can’t get over their chemistry and synergy as they dance to the tune of their love. The couple who met as freshmen in the university, are now well on their Love ship, cruising to forever. Wilberforce recounts their love story and it will most certainly make you blush so hard.

Check out all the beautiful photos from their pre-wedding shoot below. Also, keep scrolling to see how Wilberforce tells their story.

How we met,

by the Groom, Wilberforce:

Flashback to about 11 years ago as freshmen registering for our university courses. I was awestruck by this dashing looking sweet lady. Thinking of all the beautiful words there are to describe the perfect woman, standing in the queue as the registration went on. I knew if I missed my chance that very moment, it would be highly competitive the next time I tried. Though I had three pens in my pocket, I broke the ice to start a conversation by asking for a pen to fill my forms.

From then onwards we became aquatinted and moved to friendship. After a year of friendship, she agreed to be my babe after I popped the question; I still have this nostalgic bubbling feeling in my belly as I recount that moment she said: “yes, I would love to be your lady”. From that day till now, the love we share keeps getting deeper and sweeter after nine years of walking together through time. Eventually, she agreed to be my wife and if you thought asking her out was the happiest day of my life, what do you think happened to me that day….? Yes, a ‘nuclear bomb’ went off in my head and belly.

They say heaven is wonderful beyond all that you can ever imagine but with you, Ophelia, I think I have a perfect idea of what it is! I believe there is life after death so “till death do us part” doesn’t hold for me with you. I have had enough time to know this journey with you will end well in Christ!

