AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 376

#WorkWearFashion: Your Ultimate Guide to Super Stylish Workwear Looks: Issue 68

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed of the Week: Chioma Ikokwu, Mihlali Ndamase, Cee-C Nwadiora & More

Here Are 7 Elegant Looks To Copy From Nyanmah Armoire This Week

Watch DJ Lambo’s Electrifying Virtual Performance for the #BNSWomensMonth Closing Concert

All the FAB Red Carpet Photos! Folake Olowofoyeku, Issa Rae, Maisai Martin & More at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards

This New Campaign by AMA Lagos x RENONI is a Must See!

See How Style Stars Rocked Monochrome this Week on #BellaStylista: Issue 138

The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 67

8 Chic Workwear Looks for the 9-5 Chick, Courtesy Olar Folami

Published

46 mins ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

#AsoEbiBella @therealrhonkefella
Outfit: @rhonkefellacollections

Belle @_ifedolapo_
Dress @xtrabrideslagos
MUA @oritzbeauty
Gele @colourmebybee
Photography @sabiegal

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Gele @adufegele
Makeup @jhulesb
📸 @officialphotofreak

Photography by @klalaphotography

@thedorathybachor Dress: @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup & Gele : @eeswatmakeovers
Photography: @photokulture

@msdebisi Dress @ziurryfashion
Makeup  @hartiesmakeovers Photography  @tobi.olajolo Fabric @asoebiplug

#AsoEbiBella @realwarripikin
Outfit: @jyromuch_designz
Makeup: @beez_glam
Gele @raygeleart

Pretty wedding guest @prettydams__

@olazeedat
Dress @houseofkosagh
Makeup @classieglow

#AsoEbiBella
Dress @zemphanie
Gele @ozukagele
Makeup @ajikebeauty

@miss_kaypee
Dress @kitanclothier
Makeup @glowwithdalu

Dress: @mariam_stitches
Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua

@sheeley_

#AsoEbiBella

Fab wedding guest @ife_nupo
Outfit: @idiolnupo
Make up @ifetheglamm
Photography @callmekoldre

Dress @chic_byveekeejames
Stylist @medlinboss
Photography @officialphotofreak
Makeup @karomzsignature
Hairstylist @dv_hairsalon

Mua @dyanbeauty__
Dress @zemphanie
Photographer @photokulture
Fabric @onafabrics

@thawmie
Fabric & outfit @xtrabrideslagos
Makeup @bibyonce
Photography @shotsenvogue

Dress: @honeemadecouture

Bella: @sozadah
Dress: @somobysomo
Makeup: @ariyike_mua
Photography: @sabiegal

Dress @modior_kors
Fabric @ace_fabrics
Photography: @ts.imagery_events
Hairstylist @venuss_touch

Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
Asooke dress @jenrewa
Hairstylist @t.a_touch Photography @ts.imagery_events

@___eerica
Dress: @14thby__Erica

Outfit @maiy.official
Makeup @mackdivas

Makeup: @_dreymagic
Photographer : @chimepixel
Location: @thewellscarltonluxury
Styled by : @cedarplanet_clothing
Gele: @ires_touch

#AsoEbiBella @jessicaseth_

#AsoEbiBella @rechill23 Dress: @yartelgh

Kids!

Mum’s outfit & headpiece @xtrabrideslagos
Mini’s outfit @xblmini
Makeup @bibyonce
Photography @sabiegal

Photography: @modu27photography

Mum: @joyce_ojo
Make up @cattysglam_mua
Photographer @mofebamuyiwa
Styled by @medlinboss
Gele @gele_by_segunlagos
Asoke @vogueasooke

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you! Follow @AsoEbiBella Share yours by uploading on the website or using #AsoEbiBella!

