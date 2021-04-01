Prepare to be Obsessed With FRUCHÉ’s New Collection tagged “Ibeji”

Connect with us

Established fashion FRUCHÉ has unveiled its new collection tagged Ibeji. As expected, the lead designer Frank Aghuno presents a pleasing sartorial offering which he created as a tribute to the Lijadu Sisters; Taiwo and (Late) Kehinde Lijadu.

According to him;

This collection also serves as a tribute to the incomparable Lijadu Sisters; Taiwo and (Late) Kehinde Lijadu, who were identical twin sisters from Nigeria. They were a music duo from the mid-1960s to the 1980s. They achieved success in Nigeria and had modest influence in the United States and Europe. The New York Times reported that the sisters were “smiling free spirits” who mixed “sisterly banter and flirtatiousness” in their performances which featured positive messages such as the benefit of returning home. They were outspoken and utilised their platform to talk about many injustices. “I will forever be the mouthpiece of those who are oppressed worldwide,” Kehinde Lijadu (Late) said, and in the same way, I like to think of my work as a form of activism and empowerment.

Read about the designer’s thought process during the conceptualization and design of this collection on www.bellanaijastyle.com.

See the full collection below

Creative Direction & Styling: Frank Aghuno [@Frankbydesign_]
Set installation/ Art: Dricky Stickman [@Dricky_]
Photography: Bolaji Odukoya [@BolajiOdukoya_]
Makeup: Wura Salvador Beauty [@WsBeauty_]
Models: Kharis Adama [@KharisAdama_] represented by Lit Model Management [@LitModelsNg]
Favour Edwards [@FavourEdwards] represented by Few Model Management [@FewModels]

