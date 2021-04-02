Password releases debut album “The Call”

Connect with us

Singer and songwriter, Password, popular for penning hit songs like Davido’s “Gobe,” producing and writing General Pype’s “Champion” and Praiz’s “Mercy” amongst others, has released his debut album “The Call” featuring Ada Ehi, Testimony Jaga, Protek and Agent Snypa.

The album touches on several themes like love, family, spirituality and self-discovery. These topics have shaped Password’s perspective on life. Since the release of the first song on the album, “Amaghimo” in 2015, He’s been deliberate about putting out anything that correctly describes the message he wishes to convey.

On the journey of self-discovery, Password discovered God, hence the title “The Call“. The 12-track album is an instruction as well as it is a celebration of life in God’s love and light.

Listen to the album below:

