Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie & Family in New “Episode of “Sisi Weekly”

Here’s another episode of “Sisi Weekly” for you to catch up on everything that Sisi Yemmie and her family got up to last week.

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

With “Sisi Weekly”, she documents all that goes on during the week in her family of four living in Lagos Nigeria.

Watch the vlog below: