Connect with us

BN TV

Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie & Family in New "Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Accelerate TV drops Trailer for Coming Film “The Olive” starring Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva & Mawuli Gavor

BN TV Movies & TV

This Documentary "Forces Beyond Our Control" captures Nigeria's Political Upheavals through the Lens of the #EndSARS Protest

BN TV Music

Here's Johnny Drille's Serenading Performance of "A Thousand Miles" on #JohnnysBeachSessions​

BN TV

A Thirty Weeks Pregnancy Update from The Adanna & David Family

BN TV

Beekay Delivers a Captivating Performance of his "7th Crush" EP

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Episode 7 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi"

BN TV Music

Prettyboy D-O Brings the Heat with a Fiery Performance of His "Wildfire" EP on ColorsxStudios

BN TV

Laura Ikeji Kanu is Letting Us in on Everything Concerning Her Nose Job

BN TV

Ike shares Fond Memories + gets Candid about Relationships & more in his Tell-All Interview

BN TV

Keep Up with Sisi Yemmie & Family in New “Episode of “Sisi Weekly”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Here’s another episode of “Sisi Weekly” for you to catch up on everything that Sisi Yemmie and her family got up to last week.

Dedicated to Nigerian food and recipes, Sisi Yemmie is a food and lifestyle blogger documenting bits of every other day in her life with her son Tito, daughter Tiara and husband.

With “Sisi Weekly”, she documents all that goes on during the week in her family of four living in Lagos Nigeria.

Watch the vlog below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Enitan Kehinde: Lessons & Wins from My 5 Years of Being a PR Consultant

Mfonobong Inyang: Are Regulators the New ‘Village People’?

Kristina Marshall: Top 10 Home Design Trends of 2021

#BNCreativesCorner: Nana Frimpong Oduro’s Art Explores the Many Parts of Our Split Personalities

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting
Advertisement
css.php