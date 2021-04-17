Toke Makinwa is on The New York Finance’s List of “Top Entrepreneurs to Follow in 2021”

The New York Finance has released its list of Top Entrepreneurs VIP Media Group selected to follow in 2021 and on this list is Nigerian TV/radio personality, actor, brand influencer, entrepreneur and social media star Toke Makinwa.

Toke was listed among 9 global entrepreneurs like Grant Cardone, Tai Lopez, Hannah Roper, Vasyl Kostiuk, Mark Kohler, Nida Leardprasopsuk, John Despres, Lil G On The Track, and Megha Rao for being able to “grow their businesses, sustain and scale them, and are currently doing great things, even during this time.”

Describing Toke, The New York Finance wrote,