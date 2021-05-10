Connect with us

A Trip to Senegal! Find out what Abimbola Craig got up to in New Vlog

New Video: Oxlade - DKT

Adanna & David walk us through the process of decorating their baby's room

It's Love Galore for Savara & Yvonne on Episode 8 of "Sol Family" Season 2

Dorathy Bachor sits with Toke Makinwa to discuss what life after #BBNaija feels like on "Toke Moments Extra"

"Nigerian Idol" Season 6 Top 11 Contestants Light Up the Stage at their First Live Show

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Duncan Mighty & Ice Prince - Pepper Soup

#DavidoAt10: Take a Look Back at Some of Davido's Singles Through the Years

Spice Up your Sunday with Sisi Jemimah's Quick & Tasty Fish Stew Recipe

Here's Episode 10 of New Comedy Series “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

A Trip to Senegal! Find out what Abimbola Craig got up to in New Vlog

Published

19 mins ago

 on

In this new vlog, Abimbola Craig captures moments from her trip to Senegal with her godsisters and meeting up with friends along the way.

She says:

SENEGAL…was a much needed get away, wish I had more time. I mist certainly would be going back soon. The currency used in senegal is West African CFA Franc, they accept Dollars and Euros.

Senegal is a french speaking country, so if you don’t speak french, the language barrier might be an issue, but they are kind and patient when it comes to understanding you.

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

