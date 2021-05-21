Anayo Finds Another Secret in Episode 3 of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive”

Accelerate TV has dropped episode 3 (The Way Forward is Back) of its new web series “The Olive” season 1.

In this episode, Anayo returns to Ehi’s restaurant and finds yet another secret she kept from him. Tutu’s contact finds the mystery man behind the suspicious messages.

Written by Cheta Chukwu and Dami Elebe, the series follows the story of a man, Anayo who revisits old memories and finds a little more, a year after his beloved wife passes.

“The Olive” stars Ibrahim Suleiman, Joke Silva, Angel Unigwe, Mawuli Gavor, Emmanuel Efetobore Onichabor, Theresa Edem, Karibi Fubara, Segilola Ogidan, Bolaji Ogunmola, directed by Yemi Morafa and produced by Esse Akwawa and Chidinma Igbokweuche.

Watch the new episode below: