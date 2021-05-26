Connect with us

“Birth Of A New King” – Bad Boy Timz Covers Taylorlive Magazine’s Latest Issue

2 days ago

Afrobeats superstar, Bad Boy Timz is the cover star on Taylorlive Magazine’s latest issue tagged “Birth Of A New King”.

The fast-rising singer gives insight on his work relationship with Olamide, making the hit song “Loading“, how he met his label boss Anonymous, the current situation of things at the label, and more in this exclusive chat with the Magazine.

Watch the exclusive chat below:


Credits

Credit: Cover Star @badboytimz
Editor In Chief: @seyiitaylor
photographer: @mo_fold_photography
Stylist: @leereeksthestylist
C-Director: @seyiitaylor
Makeup: @mola_glamz
Designer: @_justiconGraphics : @trytune
Powered by: @taylorliveng
Cinematographer : @woyeola

