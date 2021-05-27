Music
New Music: Fitila – Thinking
Afrobeats sensation, Fitila is out with a spanking new song, titled “Thinking“.
The “Need You” crooner, Fitila teamed up with music producer, Cracker Mallo to make magic with a distinct up-tempo love vibe.
The song has a bit of everything for you, it could very much sync as either an Amapiano, Afropop or a contemporary Afrobeat tune, hence making it a good fit for your everyday playlists.
“Thinking” is Fitila’s third single, having shone with his last release, a collaboration with Korede Bello.
Listen to the track below:
Trending
-
Inspired21 hours ago
AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 383
-
Career24 hours ago
Application for the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship Program is Now Open | All You Need to Know
-
News21 hours ago
Major-General Farouk Yahaya appointed as the New Chief of Army Staff
-
Events22 hours ago
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend