New Music: Fitila – Thinking

Published

1 day ago

Afrobeats sensation, Fitila is out with a spanking new song, titled “Thinking“.

The “Need You” crooner, Fitila teamed up with music producer, Cracker Mallo to make magic with a distinct up-tempo love vibe.

The song has a bit of everything for you, it could very much sync as either an Amapiano, Afropop or a contemporary Afrobeat tune, hence making it a good fit for your everyday playlists.

“Thinking” is Fitila’s third single, having shone with his last release, a collaboration with Korede Bello.

Listen to the track below:

