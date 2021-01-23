New Music + Video: Fitila feat. Korede Bello – Need You

Rising Afro-pop star, Temitope Adebeshin, popularly known by his stage name, Fitila has released a new track, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Fitila, teamed up with Mavin’s finest, Korede Bello in this new project titled “Need You” produced Blaise Beatz as well as Mex Films for the crispy visual.

“Need You”, the perfectly passionate serenade to sing to your lover is Fitila’s first release of 2021 following a monumental 2020 that saw him make his long-awaited debut.

Listen to the track below

Watch the video below: