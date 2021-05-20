BN Bridal: The Arjun Colllection By Sima Brew Speaks Versatility & Elegance

From the civil wedding, vow exchange ceremony, and down to the reception, every bride simply wants to appear exquisite. This desire is of course, very valid – after all, it’s her day! 😅

The newly released “Arjun Collection” by ace Ghanaian bridal designer, Sima Brew ticks all the boxes when it comes to beauty, elegance, and style! We’re totally taken by the versatility of this collection. Now, if you’ve got your civil wedding coming up, or just looking for something for your reception or something chic and classy for your wedding ceremony… Then you’re right on track – you should totally pin the dresses in this collection

Here’s how designer, Sima Brew describes the collection:

This collection is, particularly of the moment. Iconic and symbolically associated with Purity. It has it all; its beauty is absolute. This collection is versatile.

Check out the full collection below:

For your civil wedding, you can come through in this chic dress.

If you’re going for a simple yet elegant look for your white wedding ceremony, then this is just perfect for you. PS – It can be worn in two ways! 😉

Looking to make a statement at your reception? Then check this out…

Credits

Outfits: @simabrew

Model: @mamiohmyhair

Makeup: @facevillebeauty

Hair: @oh_my_hair

Photography: @nana_gaza