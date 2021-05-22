Connect with us

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Get on the Love Cruise With All Your Favourite Features This Week

Enjoy All The Beauty of Ikechuchwu & Ella's Pre-wedding Shoot #IKella21

Wofai Fada, Praiz, Don Jazzy & All the Wedding Guests at Ikechukwu & Ella's Traditional Wedding |#IKElla

BN Bridal: The Arjun Colllection By Sima Brew Speaks Versatility & Elegance

A Surprise Rooftop Proposal! Tolu & Femi's #BNBling + Love Story

All the Thrills of the #HeartsaBlaze Wedding Will Absolutely Brighten Your Day!

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly - Relish all the Beauty & Fun That Went Down This Week

Welcome to #TheLandofLiz! Enjoy Liz & Landy's Ghanaian Wedding Video

They Met at a JAMB Tutorial! Patience & Tunde's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 381

2 days ago

Hello there, BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

We’re here again on another beautiful Saturday. Now,  when we pull up like this on a Saturday you already know what’s up. All our energy and vibes can be centered into one thing -love! That’s right. When it comes to weddings, heartwarming love stories, and everything love, you know that’s where you find us. If you’re on our team of romantics, then you should absolutely head over now,  to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Every week comes with its special thrills and this week was certainly not an exception. From amazing wedding photos that had us blushing to heartwarming love stories, butterfly rendering pre-wedding shoots, wedding inspo, and other beautiful features, the week was indeed packed. If you missed any part of it, you don’t have to worry. We’ve always got you. So, here’s a recap of all you’ve missed.

Click on each title link for more on each story and get on the love cruise!

The #JourneytoJebi White Wedding is The Reason for our Happy Mood Today

The #DaDa21 Wedding Video Will Get You in Your Feelings

Chisom & Anthony Went From Boarding the Same Flight to Falling in Love!

David Knew He Loved Chenemi From Their Very First Date

It Started With a Birthday Wish & Now It’s a Matter of Forever for Abimbola & Olaseni

From Meeting at a Cousin’s Wedding to a 4-Page Long Boyfriend Application! Here’s Ijeoma & Kachi’s #BNBling

I’ll Choose Her All Over Again! You’d want to Know How Damilola Knew Onome Was The One

Come Through Bright & Colourful on Your Trad With This Igbo Beauty Look

Northern Brides-to-be Step Forward – This Bridal Beauty Look is For You!

Exude Pure Charm on Your Big Day With this Bridal Beauty Look

Get Your Glow On With This Igbo Beauty Look on Your Trad

Who Says Black isn’t a Wedding Colour? Check Out This Bridal Styled Shoot

Want to Pull off a Beautiful Micro Wedding? This Styled Shoot Has All the Inspo You Need

The Love Letter Bridal Collection by Prabal Gurung Will Def Give Brides that Red Carpet Feel

When Your Mom Doubles as Your Hypeman! Gotta Love this Video of This Bride & Her Mom

This Groomslady Legit Brought the Fire to the Dance Floor

 

For more weddings, love stories, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

