Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Get on the Love Cruise With All Your Favourite Features This Week
Hello there, BellaNaijaWeddings fam!
We’re here again on another beautiful Saturday. Now, when we pull up like this on a Saturday you already know what’s up. All our energy and vibes can be centered into one thing -love! That’s right. When it comes to weddings, heartwarming love stories, and everything love, you know that’s where you find us. If you’re on our team of romantics, then you should absolutely head over now, to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.
Every week comes with its special thrills and this week was certainly not an exception. From amazing wedding photos that had us blushing to heartwarming love stories, butterfly rendering pre-wedding shoots, wedding inspo, and other beautiful features, the week was indeed packed. If you missed any part of it, you don’t have to worry. We’ve always got you. So, here’s a recap of all you’ve missed.
Click on each title link for more on each story and get on the love cruise!
The #JourneytoJebi White Wedding is The Reason for our Happy Mood Today
The #DaDa21 Wedding Video Will Get You in Your Feelings
Chisom & Anthony Went From Boarding the Same Flight to Falling in Love!
David Knew He Loved Chenemi From Their Very First Date
It Started With a Birthday Wish & Now It’s a Matter of Forever for Abimbola & Olaseni
From Meeting at a Cousin’s Wedding to a 4-Page Long Boyfriend Application! Here’s Ijeoma & Kachi’s #BNBling
I’ll Choose Her All Over Again! You’d want to Know How Damilola Knew Onome Was The One
Come Through Bright & Colourful on Your Trad With This Igbo Beauty Look
Northern Brides-to-be Step Forward – This Bridal Beauty Look is For You!
Exude Pure Charm on Your Big Day With this Bridal Beauty Look
Get Your Glow On With This Igbo Beauty Look on Your Trad
Who Says Black isn’t a Wedding Colour? Check Out This Bridal Styled Shoot