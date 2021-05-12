BN Style Your Bump: The Nanfe Jemimah Oyeleke Edition

Rejoice, expectant yummy mummies – every month on www.bellanaijastyle.com, we will spotlight the most stylish looks from fashionable #BellaStylistas from Africa and beyond with the #BNStyleYourBump series to give you all the inspiration for fresh, chic, stand-out maternity style!.

Today we feature Nanfe Jemimah Oyeleke, the Creative Director of fast-rising fashion brand Knanfe. During her pregnancy, Jemimah was a joy to behold on the timeline – not only did she constantly give us stunning beauty moments but also won preggo style.

We first fell in love with her baby bump looks when she announced her pregnancy with a series of artistic photos shot by super-talented photographer husband Emmanuel Oyeleke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nanfe Jemimah Oyeleke (@mimzbee)

Below we have curated some lessons we learned from her on styling your baby bump.

Yes, to Bodycon dresses

… and form-fitting looks. During her pregnancy, this model and fashion entrepreneur never shied away from fitting looks and sultry bodycon dresses and we approved of every look!

Go for comfort but keep it stylish

Styling your bump means looking your best but still being comfortable. One lesson we learned from this BellaStylista is how to rock loungewear in the most elegant and fashionable way.

Maxi dresses for the win

Hear me out. Maxi dresses are very transeasonal especially on our continent, so also they can easily transition from preggo style to postpartum looks. Jemimah looked very chic in this flowy maxi dress which she paired with a rattan bag.

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle