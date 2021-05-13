Call for Application: Join the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship Program

Teach For Nigeria is inviting exceptional university graduates and outstanding young professionals to apply for its two-year full time paid Fellowship program. In a country where nearly 60% of children who complete primary school cannot read and write, we strongly believe that the only true and sustainable path to improving educational opportunities for all children in Nigeria is by channelling and developing Nigeria’s most capable young leaders against the problem of education inequity.

You should apply if you have:

Strong leadership skills with demonstrable passion and commitment towards Nigeria’s development.

Capacity to be critical thinkers and problem solvers.

A good understanding of the Teach For Nigeria vision and is willing to commit two years in service to the Fellowship program.

A sense of social responsibility and holds him/herself to a high standard.

Outstanding academic achievement and capacity to adapt to challenging environments.

This is open to individuals who desire to join the movement towards a better nation. The Teach For Nigeria Fellowship program offers the opportunity for young leaders to use their voices and skills to impact change in low-income communities and schools where there’s a widened education inequity gap.

Previous fellows included youthful and dynamic people from a variety of universities, disciplines, and workplaces. To be considered a Teach For Nigeria Fellow, you must have the following requirements:

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited university.

A minimum second class (upper division).

Must have completed NYSC.

Must be a Nigerian citizen

Not more than 35 years old at the time of application.

Why you?

You are exceptional and Your Voice Matters. Just like hundreds of past fellows leading change in the classroom and communities where they serve, you too can Join the Fight!

Take the next step of your leadership journey with us, join the Tech For Nigeria Recruitment team for an insightful information session to learn about the Fellowship and how to successfully apply.

To register, click the link http://bit.ly/TFNinfosession

For further inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 09082472261.