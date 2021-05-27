Application for the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship Program is Now Open | All You Need to Know

The Teach For Nigeria Fellowship has officially opened and is receiving applications for the 2021 program, with a deadline of May 31st.

The Teach For Nigeria Fellowship is a two-year leadership development program that mobilizes young graduates and professionals across different disciplines in an effort to end

the problem of educational injustice in Nigeria.

During the Fellowship, Fellows get the opportunity to design and implement social development projects that seek to solve some of the challenges identified as the limiting

factors to educational equity in schools or communities where they serve. Through this, Fellows gain valuable transferable skills whilst providing solutions to some of the wider issues affecting education.

One of these social development projects initiated by Fellows is the Mentor an African Child Initiative (MACI), which was created by Michael Obakhavye, a 2017 Teach For Nigeria Fellow posted to Ogun State.

Michael, now an alumnus of the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship, is among the 205 alumni using their social impact projects to promote access to quality education for children in low-income communities through MACI.

MACI is an initiative, focused on expanding digital opportunities for children in low-income communities. They design training and mentorship programs that are targeted at providing digital access to students in under-resourced primary and secondary schools within low-income and semi-urban communities or households.

MACI has facilitated the establishment of Micro-Learning Stations (ICT hubs) in about 20 schools. In addition, they assist with the implementation of these digital skills through the

training and weekly STEM enrichment classes organised for students. They also use their facilities for up-skilling youths and other individuals in underserved communities in Ogun

State.

Recently, MACI expanded its program to other states including Lagos, Benue and Katsina States. You too can impact long-lasting and sustainable change in education, like Michael.

Here’s a chance for you to be a part of a movement of leaders proffering solutions and leading change across the country, as the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship programme is currently in search of outstanding and passionate individuals who are ready to take up the challenge of bridging the gap of educational inequity in Nigeria.

Visit www.teachfornigeria.org/apply, send an email to [email protected] or call 09082472261 for more information on the application process.