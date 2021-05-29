Music New Music: VCLEF – Lay on Me Published 15 hours ago on May 29, 2021 By BellaNaija.com VCLEF has released a new single titled “Lay on Me” produced by Groove. Listen to the track below: Related Topics:grooveLay on Menew musicVclef Up Next New Video: Tim Godfrey – Your God Don't Miss New Music: Brainee – Baby BellaNaija.com Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. You may like New Music: Brainee – Baby New Music: Skales & Davido – This Your Body New Music: KCee feat. Peruzzi & Okwesili Eze Group – Hold Me Tight