Are you a Woman in Tech? You’re Invited to the AFF & W Initiative ‘Women in Tech’ Fireside Chat

Published

12 hours ago

 on

Women have consistently broken through the glass ceiling and are shattering societal stereotypes in terms of the kinds of roles they play in the labour force. However, there is one sector where women are still underrepresented, technology. From the Nigerian Women in Tech 2020 Report, it was found that more young women and girls are, in fact, opting to study STEM courses at the undergraduate level. While 66% of respondents are studying STEM courses out of their own free will, less than 50% see themselves in STEM careers in 5-10 years. Thankfully, organisations like Access Bank and the Africa Fintech Foundry are working to bridge this gender gap in the technology sector.

As part of its commitment to support and connect female entrepreneurs to opportunities, Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative, in partnership with the African Fintech Foundry, is hosting a fireside chat for women in the tech industry, themed: ‘Women in Tech: Driving Diversity in the African Tech Industry’.

This event will open participants up to emerging trends to help guide near-term decisions, skills that equip them to better champion digital transformation as well as provide global networking opportunities.

The event is scheduled for June 11, 2021, and is open to

  • businesswomen,
  • female students,
  • women in banking,
  • female tech CEOs,
  • female tech enthusiasts,
  • female venture capitalists amongst others.

Fit any of these categories? Plan to attend the AFF & W Initiative Fireside chat on June 11, 2021.

Register at www.africafintechfoundry.com

